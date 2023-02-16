GRAPHIC WARNING: Louisiana State police release body cam video of Alonzo Bagley shooting

This photo provided by Louisiana State Police shows police body cam video of Shreveport Police Officer Alexander Tyler after shooting Alonzo Bagley after a foot chase on Feb. 3, 2023 in Shreveport, La. The white Louisiana police officer was arrested Thursday, Feb. 16, for fatally shooting Bagley, an unarmed Black man who was trying to flee police responding to a domestic disturbance. Tyler is charged with negligent homicide.(Louisiana State Police via AP)
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A white Louisiana police officer was arrested Thursday for fatally shooting an unarmed Black man who was trying to flee police responding to a domestic disturbance call earlier this month, authorities said.

After reviewing evidence and footage from officers’ body-worn cameras, state troopers charged Shreveport Police Officer Alexander Tyler, 23, with negligent homicide in the death of Alonzo Bagley, 43.

Louisiana State Police on Thursday released body camera footage of the fatal encounter as well as audio from the 911 recording reporting the initial disturbance.

Officers responded to the disturbance around 10:50 p.m. on Feb. 3 in Shreveport, a city in northwest Louisiana. In the 911 call, a person who identified herself as Bagley’s wife said her husband was “loaded on something” and threatening her and her daughter.

Tyler and another unidentified officer arrived at the apartment, where Bagley opened the door holding a glass bottle with brown liquid. Bagley said that he had to put away his dog, walked to the back of the apartment onto a balcony, jumped to the ground outside and ran. The officers then began chasing him.

“Upon rounding a corner of the building, Officer Tyler observed Mr. Bagley and fired one shot from his service weapon, which struck Mr. Bagley in the chest,” Col. Lamar Davis, the superintendent of Louisiana State Police, said at a news conference earlier this month.

In the video, Bagley can be heard saying, “Oh God, you shot me,” as he slumped to the ground.

The officers immediately rendered aid as one of the men — it is unclear who — said, “No. No. Sir. Sir. Hey. Hey. Hey. No. No.”

Family members of Bagley have filed a $10 million lawsuit against Tyler.

“The lethal force used against Mr. Bagley was unjustified, unreasonable, excessive, and in violation of Mr. Bagley’s rights under the United States Constitution and the laws of the State of Louisiana,” the lawsuit said, which was filed by Bagley’s wife, mother and stepdaughter.

The family has hired a Louisiana attorney Ronald Haley, who has represented other high-profile clients include the family of Ronald Greene, a Black motorist whose 2019 death in state police custody in north Louisiana prompted lawsuits and criminal charges against law enforcement officers.

During a Thursday afternoon press conference with some of Bagley’s relatives, Haley said the fact that Bagley fled from police should not equate to a “death sentence.”

“Flight does not mean shoot to kill,” Haley said. “Flight does not mean you are the judge, jury and executioner, and that’s what happened. That was what happened in this case ... and it is an incident that we see far too often in the state. It’s an incident that we see far too often around this country.”

It was not immediately clear Thursday whether Tyler had hired an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Lt. Melissa Matey, a spokesperson for the Louisiana State Police, said that the investigation is ongoing.

