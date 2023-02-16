Lots of clouds, but not much rain through the weekend

A few more clouds have shown up as expected today so not as much sunshine. But temperatures have been warmer, pushing up closer to 50 degrees this afternoon. It won’t be quite as chilly tonight with most of us bottoming out around freezing under partly cloudy skies.

A dying cold front sags over far NW Oregon and SW Washington through the entire daytime tomorrow. So it’ll be much grayer and a shower or two could appear from the Portland metro area northward. All other parts of Oregon south of Tillamook and Portland, and anywhere east, will be dry tomorrow.

A strong area of high pressure will continue to block Pacific weather systems from moving inland through the weekend. But we will still see plenty of cloud cover with the threat of a shower even without an organized weather system moving through.

Showers are likely both Monday and Tuesday as a colder westerly flow briefly sets up over the region. This gives the mountains a nice dumping of snow during that time and we’ll be wet/breezy in the valleys.

Models are in agreement that, for the 3rd time this winter, a push of cold Canadian air arrives at some point between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon. That’s when we get the chilly east wind out of the Gorge. This looks similar to what we saw in late January. Since there may be leftover showers early next Wednesday as the cold air is arriving, they would fall in the form of snow. We’re watching that day closely to see if we get sticking snow for at least part of the day. Some models dry us out before the cold air arrives; that would be just like the last weekend of January when we didn’t get snowfall. Others think enough moisture sticks around for snow on Wednesday morning. For now we’ll call it a POSSIBLE First Alert Weather Day because weather MAY disrupt your plans. It’s still 6 days away and of course we’ll keep an eye on it.

