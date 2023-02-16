Man arrested for 2022 speed racing death in SE Portland

FILE - On Aug. 27, 2022, two cars crashed after police said they had been speed racing at SE...
FILE - On Aug. 27, 2022, two cars crashed after police said they had been speed racing at SE Stark St. and SE133rd Ave.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday and charged with hitting and killing a bystander while speed racing in southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

On Aug. 27, 2022, police responded just after 5:30 a.m. to Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 133rd Avenue, where detectives determined two cars had been speed racing. Police said 26-year-old Ashlee Diane McGill had been walking in the area when the two cars lost control and crashed, and one of the cars smashed into McGill, killing her.

On Thursday morning, police arrested Kenneth Joseph Freeman on a warrant for second-degree manslaughter. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

Police ask for help identifying suspect in car theft
