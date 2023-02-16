Man arrested for 2022 speed racing death in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday and charged with hitting and killing a bystander while speed racing in southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

RELATED: Police ID woman killed in SE Portland street race as ‘innocent bystander’

On Aug. 27, 2022, police responded just after 5:30 a.m. to Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 133rd Avenue, where detectives determined two cars had been speed racing. Police said 26-year-old Ashlee Diane McGill had been walking in the area when the two cars lost control and crashed, and one of the cars smashed into McGill, killing her.

On Thursday morning, police arrested Kenneth Joseph Freeman on a warrant for second-degree manslaughter. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

SEE ALSO: Police ask for help identifying suspect in car theft

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.