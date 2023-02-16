Man dies after dog’s leash is caught in Metro train door

Authorities are shown at the scene of a death at the Dunn Loring Station in Fairfax County,...
Authorities are shown at the scene of a death at the Dunn Loring Station in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Wednesday.(Source: WUSA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:36 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, Va. (AP) — A man died after a dog’s leash became caught in a Metro train door on Wednesday, causing him to be dragged from the platform to the tracks, authorities said.

It happened at Dunn Loring Station in Fairfax County, Virginia, around 1:30 p.m., police said.

The man cleared the train and was on the platform away from car, but the dog’s leash appeared to be tied to him and became caught. The dog remained inside the car, while the obstruction caused the man to be dragged on the platform and onto the tracks, police said in a tweet.

While an investigation is ongoing, police said video appears to show the incident occurred about 450 feet away from the operator cab, and the train operator performed two safe door checks before moving the train.

The man later died from his injuries at a hospital, police said. The dog, which does not appear to be a service animal, was left inside the train, police said. Only service animals or those in a secure carrier are allowed in Metro.

The dog was in police care.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josephine County Sheriff's Office
Remains found in shallow grave identified as Josephine Co. woman missing since 1959
Proposed stage 1 of Greater Idaho
Idaho House passes Greater Idaho bill, now moves to Senate
The Cullen House featured in the Twilight movies.
Portland has one of the most Googled homes in the world
There's a massive law enforcement presence in Wilsonville on Tuesday Feb. 14 where Clackamas...
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Wilsonville
File: Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay St in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020.
Commissioner Gonzalez halts Portland tent and tarp distribution citing fires

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police ask for help identifying suspect in car theft
Teresa K. Woodruff, president of Michigan State University, gives an update on the conditions...
Improvements seen in those wounded, Michigan State president says
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Police: Michigan State University shooter was an armed loner
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26,...
Biden completes medical checkup as he readies for 2024 run
A woman raises her hand with a question during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High...
EPA chief to hear from Ohio residents about toxic train spill