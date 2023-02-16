Oregon rep. responds to Idaho House vote on Greater Idaho plan

The grassroots organization looking to relocate 15 conservative counties in Oregon into Idaho...
The grassroots organization looking to relocate 15 conservative counties in Oregon into Idaho is gaining some momentum.(Greater Idaho)
By Joanna Wilson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:34 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - U.S. Congressman from Oregon, Earl Blumenauer, issued a statement Thursday following an Idaho legislature vote in support of the Greater Idaho movement.

“I would entertain a trade for Boise and Sun Valley,” Blumenauer said.

RELATED: 2 more Oregon counties say ‘yes’ to Greater Idaho, but ballot wins far from moving borders

On Wednesday, Idaho lawmakers in the House of Representatives voted 41-28 to pass bill HJM1. The bill is a call to action that will allow Idaho lawmakers to start talking about the movement with Oregon lawmakers. The measure will now go to the Idaho Senate.

The plan calls for Idaho to be expanded to include rural Oregon. So far, 11 counties in Oregon have voted in support of various ballot measures that call for county funds be used to start discussions about the proposed change to the state line.

RELATED: Idaho House passes Greater Idaho bill, now moves to Senate

The plan would also need to be approved by Oregon lawmakers and then sent to the federal government, where Congress would decide whether or not to approve the expansion.

