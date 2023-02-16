Police ask for help identifying suspect in car theft

BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Bend Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in car theft.

Officers responded to a report of a stolen car at the Red Carpet Car Wash in the 200 block of Southeast Third Street Monday. The caller said he dropped off his 2018 Toyota Rav4 at the car wash to be cleaned. When he returned, the car was stolen.

Surveillance footage showed the car being stolen from the car wash parking lot at about 3:11 p.m.

The next day, Eugene police said the stolen car was used in several thefts in Eugene that morning. They identified the suspect as a white woman in her late 20s or early 30s wearing shiny black leggings and light pink vans shoes. She was also wearing a red shirt, a beige sweater and sunglasses.

Image of the suspect (Bend Police Department)

Employees at the car wash confirmed that it was the same person who stole the car from their parking lot. Eugene and Bend police have not been able to find her.

The car is described as a 2018 white Toyota RAV4 with a gray Yakima roof storage box on top. It has California license plate number 8CXY122.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the suspect or the stolen car is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 and reference case number 2023-00008802.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.