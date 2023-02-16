Police: Missing Vancouver 3-year-old believed to be with father.

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing three-year-old.

According to police, Zayne Alex Taylor, 3, was last seen with his father Caden Milligan who doesn’t have custody of the child after a criminal investigation. Officials say it’s possible Milligan is associated with a black Subaru Outback.

Police describe Zayne as 3′ tall, 26 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair, last seen wearing tan Carhart pants and a long sleeve shirt, color unknown. Milligan is 6′1, 195 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair, last seen wearing a black t-shirt with faded blue jeans.

Police ask if either are seen you call 911 and do not make contact.

