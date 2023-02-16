Testimony begins in Oregon Senate for bill that would restore power of waivers

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The first public hearing for Senate Bill 754 was held Wednesday afternoon. Lawmakers heard testimony on both sides of the bill, which looks to make Oregonians more liable for injuries if they take part in activities considered “inherently risky” like skiing and mountain biking. It would also reverse a 2014 State Supreme Court ruling that found recreational waivers are virtually unenforceable.

“I, like many other Oregonians, love the outdoors,” said State Senator Aaron Woods, of District 13, one of the sponsors of the bill. “I have signed many liability waivers for these activities and I understand the risk to myself, but I have always been willing to take on the risk to enjoy the sports I love. There seems to be a series of recreational closures and this is due to the substantial liability of Oregon law requires concerning recreational providers to take on. Senate Bill 754 will bring Oregon’s recreational ecosystem back into balance.”

Those in support of Senate Bill 754 argue that the State Supreme Court Ruling has had widespread negative impacts on recreation businesses in Oregon.

“We are family owned and have operated Timberline since 1955,” said Jeff Kohnstamm, the Timberline Lodge President and Area Operator. “We employ roughly 500 people in a somewhat rural area and have offered recreation to literally millions of Oregonians and other visitors over the years. Our ability to do this, however, is in jeopardy given the state of the public policy regarding liability waivers in Oregon. Last Sept. 30, we lost our insurance covering our bike park operations due to the verdict at Mount Hood SkiBowl. We were forced to close early in the season and that certainly affected our customers and our employees who run those activities. That’s a harbinger in my view of things to come if we don’t do something and don’t enact a sensible balance law allowing recreation providers to have enforceable releases we run the risk of losing one of Oregon’s greatest resources and part of our collective identity I think and that is recreation.”

Last year, a Multnomah County jury awarded Gabriel B. Owens millions after his layers say in 2016 he hit a rut in a route at Mt. Hood Skibowl and crashed into a wooden signpost placed right next to the trail. Owens broke his spine in the crash. In response, Mt. Hood Skibowl called the verdict “unprecedented” and temporarily suspended all mountain bike operations over the summer.

“I am here in support of Senate Bill 754,” said Megan Keating, the Program Coordinator for Anthony Lakes Outdoor Recreation Association. “As a 501c3 nonprofit, our mission is to provide affordable outdoor recreation opportunities for our locals and especially our youth. This is really well exemplified at the ski hill in the winter. Every Friday we have over 300 local kids from our rural school districts up on the ski hill learning how to ski at an extremely discounted rate. Our entire business model is based on our ability to offer recreation services and experiences at an affordable rate. We are not in a position financially to continue to keep up with the ever-increasing insurance premiums due to liability waivers being thrown out or be able to withstand a lawsuit. Without proper liability coverage, one opportunistic lawsuit would put us out of business.”

Those who testified against the bill included Lauren and Myles Bagley. Myles was paralyzed from the waist down following a skiing accident in 2006.

“His life was forever changed Feb. 16, 2006 when he hit a jump at Mt. Bachelor and the lift was defective,” said Lauren Bagley. “It threw him. It’s been 17 years but I will never forget that phone call. His friends calling and saying ‘Lauren, he can’t move his legs.’ Recreation activities do carry inherent risks. We all know this. But businesses should not be allowed to multiply those risks by ignoring safety guidelines, building manmade features, and not following engineering standards or making sure those features are not compromised. Safety should be the top priority for recreational businesses and for many of them it is. We should not reward the bad actors who choose to not put safety first and their negligence causes significant injury or death to customers.”

“I was skilled in my sport and I knew what I was doing, yet now I must live my entire life paralyzed through no fault of my own,” said Myles Bagley. “Without liability, ski resorts have no financial incentive, to ensure that their manmade terrain park features and other runs are safe. Without waivers, it means resorts will not take the necessary steps to ensure the reasonable safety of these features on their premises. Not everything is an accident. Some things are preventable. They just shift the blame to the skier and want you to provide cover to them with immunity. I urge you to vote no on SB754.”

Blair Townsend, President of the Oregon Trial Lawyers Association, which opposes the bill, provided the following statement:

“We are adamantly opposed to this bill. Our members fight for the rights of Oregonians who have been injured or killed by the negligence of another person or business. This bill would allow a recreational facility’s negligence to go unchecked -- it gives them blanket immunity and reason to NOT follow safety standards, NOT close down runs that are too dangerous, NOT create jumps and lifts that follow engineering standards, NOT ensure trails are diverting hazards, NOT check that equipment is sound and secure. Businesses who cut corners on safety to “save” on costs will be treated the same as those who go the extra mile prioritizing safety for their customers. Oregonians deserve better.”

If the bill passes, that doesn’t mean businesses are free from accountability; a court would look at waivers on a case-by-case basis, but it would remove the 2014 State Supreme Court ruling’s precedent of businesses being responsible no matter what.

For now, Senate Bill 754 remains in the Senate Committee on Judiciary.

