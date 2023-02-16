Trail Blazers’ Simons to miss All-Star weekend after injury

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Trail Blazers’ Anfernee Simons will miss the All-Star weekend after an injury during Tuesday’s game.

Simons was injured during the third quarter of the home game against the Washington Wizards, with an MRI later revealing a grade 2 right ankle sprain.

SEE ALSO: Kuzma returns from injury and Wizards top Blazers 126-101

Simons, along with teammate Damian Lillard, were both previously announced as competitors in the NAB All-Star weekend’s 3-point contest.

According to the Blazers organization, Simons’ return will be determined at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.