Trail Blazers’ Simons to miss All-Star weekend after injury

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, second from left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers...
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, second from left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:23 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Trail Blazers’ Anfernee Simons will miss the All-Star weekend after an injury during Tuesday’s game.

Simons was injured during the third quarter of the home game against the Washington Wizards, with an MRI later revealing a grade 2 right ankle sprain.

SEE ALSO: Kuzma returns from injury and Wizards top Blazers 126-101

Simons, along with teammate Damian Lillard, were both previously announced as competitors in the NAB All-Star weekend’s 3-point contest.

According to the Blazers organization, Simons’ return will be determined at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josephine County Sheriff's Office
Remains found in shallow grave identified as Josephine Co. woman missing since 1959
Proposed stage 1 of Greater Idaho
Idaho House passes Greater Idaho bill, now moves to Senate
The Cullen House featured in the Twilight movies.
Portland has one of the most Googled homes in the world
There's a massive law enforcement presence in Wilsonville on Tuesday Feb. 14 where Clackamas...
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Wilsonville
File: Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay St in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020.
Commissioner Gonzalez halts Portland tent and tarp distribution citing fires

Latest News

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, left, hits a 3-point shot over Portland Trail Blazers...
Kuzma returns from injury and Wizards top Blazers 126-101
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) chats with Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian...
Blazers’ Lillard and Simons to compete in All-Star weekend 3-point contest
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, looks to get past Los Angeles Lakers guard...
Blazers hit 23 3-pointers, beat LeBron-less Lakers 127-115
Blazers GM discusses trade moves, GPII controversy