Trail Blazers’ Simons to miss All-Star weekend after injury
Feb. 16, 2023
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Trail Blazers’ Anfernee Simons will miss the All-Star weekend after an injury during Tuesday’s game.
Simons was injured during the third quarter of the home game against the Washington Wizards, with an MRI later revealing a grade 2 right ankle sprain.
Simons, along with teammate Damian Lillard, were both previously announced as competitors in the NAB All-Star weekend’s 3-point contest.
According to the Blazers organization, Simons’ return will be determined at a later date.
