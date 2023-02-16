Vancouver voters pass new affordable housing levy in special election

File Image
File Image(WCAX)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:52 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The City of Vancouver says a proposition to create housing units and assist people in need has passed after a special election Tuesday.

Proposition 3, or the Affordable Housing Levy, is described by the city as a way to create housing for those earning 50% or less of the area’s median income. The city says the levy is also expected to assist 2,500 households with rent assistance and housing services, help 150 households with home ownership, preserve or construct 2,400 affordable units and support 550 shelter beds.

SEE ALSO: Man arrested for four assaults in SE Portland; detectives seek more victims

“The need for affordable housing continues to grow in our community. By approving this levy, voters have said they want us to continue our work to address affordable housing and homelessness in Vancouver,” said Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle. “I want to express my appreciation to Vancouver voters. Thank you for supporting this critical work.”

The proposition passed in Tuesday’s special election will replace the city’s current affordable housing tax levy expiring at the end of the year.

The election results will be certified Feb. 24.

