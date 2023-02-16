Wheeler narrows down mass encampment locations, drafts letters of intent

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced his plan to tackle the city’s homeless crisis about four months ago, and now the community is starting to learn the locations of the six mass encampments.

The mayor’s office confirmed with FOX 12, two letters of intent have been written up for locations in different parts of the city. Though a spokesperson didn’t give much detail beyond that, the mayor’s publicly available calendar shows at the end of January he was working on a letter of intent for the “Clinton-Triangle.” This is a piece of land in Southeast Portland bounded by Tri-Met tracks to the north, Southeast Milwaukie Avenue to the west, and Southeast Powell Boulevard to the south. Clare Briglio is the Executive Director of the Central Eastside Industrial Council. She said her organization supports the Clinton-Triangle as a possible location for a mass encampment.

“That area does afford an opportunity and it also allows people to bring services to them so they don’t have to leave the area,” Briglio said.

SEE ALSO: Report reveals increase in Multnomah County homeless deaths

The land of the Clinton Triangle east of Southeast 13th Place is owned by Stacey and Witbeck. FOX 12 reached out to the company for comment and to see if they received a letter of intent, but we didn’t hear back. The Clinton-Triangle does meet most of the criteria Wheeler outlined he wants in a location for a mass encampment. It’s close to transit connection, it’s between two and four acres, and it’s far from homes and schools.

“I think it’s incredibly important to put vulnerable people in places where they have access to services and that they have a place of safe rest,” Briglio said.

But there are businesses nearby on Southeast Powell Boulevard. FOX 12 spoke to most of them in the area and some say they have concerns about an increase in crime and drug usage around their neighborhood. Others said it’s too early to form an opinion since nothing is set in stone. The Hosford-Abernethy Neighborhood Association sent FOX 12 a statement in response to the possibility of a mass encampment in their part of Portland.

“The HAND Board realizes that street camping is epidemic in Portland and that people need somewhere safe to sleep. The city and county have let this problem fester for far too long. The mayor’s mass camping proposal is one solution, but siting such facilities relies on trust and good communication with those living and working nearby. The mayor’s office has not yet reached out to the surrounding community, and we hope they will do so soon. At this point, HAND remains optimistic that the proposal can be successful, but there are many issues yet to be discussed, much less resolved. We look forward to working with the mayor’s office to ensure this proposal is successful for everyone.”

SEE ALSO: Commissioner Gonzalez halts Portland tent and tarp distribution citing fires

The mayor’s office said they are working on outreach and sent FOX 12 this statement:

“We’re looking at past outreach examples to inform how we introduce the Mayor’s Temporary Alternative Shelter Sites. Our approach is to meet with the neighborhoods where the sites will be located before formally issuing an announcement to the public. We want to get the community’s input and provide an opportunity to answer questions, meet the service provider assigned to that site, develop a good neighbor agreement, etc. We are putting together outreach teams now and outreach will begin shortly. "

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.