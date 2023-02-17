2 shootings of Jewish men in LA believed to be hate crimes

FILE - The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city's...
FILE - The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city's Pico-Robertson neighborhood, according to the Anti-Defamation League's Southern California branch.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:58 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person was taken into custody Thursday in connection with the shootings of two Jewish men outside synagogues in Los Angeles this week that investigators believe were hate crimes, police said.

The violence set off fear among the city’s Jewish community as police increased patrols around houses of worship and officials decried the attacks.

The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city’s Pico-Robertson neighborhood, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s Southern California branch. Both men survived.

“This is a relief,” the branch wrote on Twitter after the arrest was announced. “Tonight, we can rest easy. Tomorrow, we will continue to fight against antisemitism.”

The person was tracked and taken into custody Thursday in Riverside County, Los Angeles police said in a statement. Detectives seized a rifle and a handgun.

The shootings happened in the morning on Wednesday and Thursday. Detectives had said they were likely perpetrated by the same man, though it was not immediately clear whether he was the person who was taken into custody on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josephine County Sheriff's Office
Remains found in shallow grave identified as Josephine Co. woman missing since 1959
Proposed stage 1 of Greater Idaho
Idaho House passes Greater Idaho bill, now moves to Senate
The Cullen House featured in the Twilight movies.
Portland has one of the most Googled homes in the world
There's a massive law enforcement presence in Wilsonville on Tuesday Feb. 14 where Clackamas...
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Wilsonville
File: Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay St in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 9, 2020.
Commissioner Gonzalez halts Portland tent and tarp distribution citing fires

Latest News

Mouton is considered a pioneer both for her abilities and for blazing a trail for women of...
NASA names moon mountain after pioneering mathematician
FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan university shooter had note with possible motive
An MSU professor recalls the moment a gunman stormed into his classroom and shot his students....
MSU professor gives details on surviving mass shooting