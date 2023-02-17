Bar patrons disarm man with shotgun in Troutdale

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - People acted quickly when a man walked into Troutdale bar armed with a gun Thursday night, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 6:30 p.m., deputies were called out to a disturbance at Skyland Pub, located at 3175 South Troutdale Road. The sheriff’s office said a man had entered the bar holding a shotgun and two patrons confronted him as others ran out.

The two patrons were able to disarm the suspect by grabbing the shotgun and using it to hit him in the face. More bar patrons tackled the suspect and held him down until deputies arrived.

Deputies arrived the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Arturo Michel-Apolinar. The shotgun was recovered.

Michel-Apolinar was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained. When he is released, the sheriff’s office said he will be booked into jail for menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

The sheriff’s office said the intent of Michel-Apolinar is not known at this time. It was reported that he was visibly intoxicated.

No one else was hurt. The investigation is ongoing.

