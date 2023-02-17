Bar patrons disarm man with shotgun in Troutdale

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:07 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - People acted quickly when a man walked into Troutdale bar armed with a gun Thursday night, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 6:30 p.m., deputies were called out to a disturbance at Skyland Pub, located at 3175 South Troutdale Road. The sheriff’s office said a man had entered the bar holding a shotgun and two patrons confronted him as others ran out.

SEE ALSO: Oregon, a hotbed of extremism, seeks to curb paramilitaries

The two patrons were able to disarm the suspect by grabbing the shotgun and using it to hit him in the face. More bar patrons tackled the suspect and held him down until deputies arrived.

Deputies arrived the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Arturo Michel-Apolinar. The shotgun was recovered.

Michel-Apolinar was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained. When he is released, the sheriff’s office said he will be booked into jail for menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

The sheriff’s office said the intent of Michel-Apolinar is not known at this time. It was reported that he was visibly intoxicated.

No one else was hurt. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., on Feb. 19, 2021. An Oregon court...
2nd Amendment sanctuary measure overturned in Oregon
Proposed stage 1 of Greater Idaho
Idaho House passes Greater Idaho bill, now moves to Senate
The grassroots organization looking to relocate 15 conservative counties in Oregon into Idaho...
Oregon rep. responds to Idaho House vote on Greater Idaho plan
Caden Milligan (Old booking photo)
Missing 3-year-old boy from Vancouver found safe; father in custody
Wheeler narrows down mass encampment locations, drafts letters of intent
Wheeler narrows down mass encampment locations, drafts letters of intent

Latest News

FILE- Alki Middle School in Vancouver, Wash.
Vancouver Public Schools receive grant to support student mental health
Let the good times roll: Mardi Gras celebrations return for another year in Portland
Shauna Parsons learns how to make clean-burning candles in Lake Oswego
Tigard High School
Tigard HS closed Friday while police investigate threat