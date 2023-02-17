Clackamas County approves $15 mil. purchase of hotel for transitional housing

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon City Board of Commissioners has approved a $15.2 million purchase of a hotel for transitional housing property for the homeless.

The board approved the purchase of the Quality Inn located at 9717 SE Sunnyside Road in Clackamas Thursday night. Funding for the purchase of the hotel comes in part from a roughly $8 million award from the Oregon Community Foundation as part of Project Turnkey, according to the count. No county general funds will be used for the purchase.

“Our residents recently prioritized homelessness as the number one issue they care about,” said Clackamas County Board Chair Tootie Smith. “We know that purchasing this property is the right thing to do to help residents living outside stabilize their lives and get into permanent housing.”

The hotel will give approximately 100 rooms for people transitioning to permanent housing, the county said Thursday night.

The county says once up and running, the transitional housing will have 24/7 security, property management and crisis staff. Services will include case management, support finding and applying to permanent housing, physical and mental healthcare, substance use treatment, financial education and healthy food, according to the county.

The first residents are expected to begin to move in from July through September.

