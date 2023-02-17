Few Showers Today through Sunday, Lots of Dry Time

Turning Much Colder Next Week
2/17/2023
2/17/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:31 AM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Good morning! It’s not nearly as cold this A.M. as previous mornings. Clouds are building over the region as a weak front approaches from the northwest. This front is expected to stall somewhere over northwest Oregon & southwest Washington, eventually deteriorating later today. Expect to see a lot of clouds, and a few spotty light showers. Most areas should stay dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Clouds will partially clear out tonight, allowing temperatures to fall back into the 30s.

It looks like another weak front will push into the region on Saturday, bringing more isolated showers along with it. There will be a lot of clouds around both Saturday and Sunday, but not much precipitation. Highs will top out in the mid 40s Saturday, and upper 40s Sunday. Take advantage of the dry and relatively mild air, because a pretty significant pattern change is coming next week.

Light rain will return Monday, with more rain & mountain snow on Tuesday. This will be linked to a colder trough of low pressure dropping in from the northwest. This system will bring a noticeable cool down, especially between Tuesday evening and Thursday. The big question mark in the forecast is whether we’ll have any showers around as the snow level falls to sea level (Tuesday night). Some computer models dry us out by early Wednesday, while others keep showers around. If it’s showery between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, we’ll likely see some minor snow accumulation in the lowlands west of the Cascades. If we dry out before the freezing air arrives, many of us will stay clear of snow. We’re going middle road right now, with the expectation of at least flurries and some dustings. These minor details will get ironed out over the weekend, so stay tuned for updates.

Once the precipitation wraps up, a cold east wind will return. Daytime highs will struggle to reach 40 degrees Wednesday, and may only hit the mid 30s on Thursday. Overnight lows will trend back into the 20s.

Have a great Friday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

