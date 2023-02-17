FOX 12 PLUS launches ‘Around the House NW’

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - FOX12 PLUS is proud to launch Around The House NW, presented by PGE. It’s a new kind of home improvement show, to help viewers make the most of their Northwest home.

Host Eric Goranson brings together home experts from around the Northwest and the nation to share inspiring trends and expert advice. He shines a spotlight on Northwest businesses and manufacturers creating world class home products. Eric shows viewers proven do-it-yourself techniques to take on home repair and improvement themselves, as well as when to call in professional help. And every episode, he answers viewer submitted video questions to help solve their toughest home project problems.

“This is not another home-flipping show like so many you see on television,” said Eric Goranson, Around The House NW host. “We’re focused right here on the Northwest, helping local viewers with ideas, inspiration and practical advice they can really use.”

“We’re excited to bring viewers this one-of-a-kind local program to help empower people to make the most of their home,” said Corey Hanson, KPTV Regional Vice President and General Manager. “Eric’s a local expert with a national following who can inspire anyone who wants home improvement help and ideas.”

Eric Goranson is a certified kitchen designer, with 30 years of experience improving Northwest homes. He also hosts his own nationally syndicated radio show and podcast on home improvement and design.

Around the House NW, presented by PGE, premieres Saturday, February 18th at 10:00 a.m. on FOX 12 PLUS. Viewers can watch again Sundays at 6:00 p.m. and Fridays at 8:00 a.m. on FOX 12 PLUS and stream episodes on www.kptv.com/aroundthehousenw.

About FOX 12 and FOX 12 PLUS:

KPTV FOX 12 and FOX 12 PLUS are Portland’s home of First, Live, Local News and First Alert Weather on-air, online and on the KPTV mobile and weather apps. FOX 12 is the most-watched local broadcast news source in the Portland, OR DMA.

Contact for KPTV: Corey Hanson, Regional Vice President and General Manager, 503-548-6514

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.