On the Go with Joe at Fan Expo Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of comic book, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming fans will meet at the Oregon Convention Center this weekend for Fan Expo.

Fan Expo Portland, formerly known as Wizard World Comic Con, runs from Friday, Feb. 17, to Sunday, Feb. 19. The event will feature panels, workshops, and a chance to meet some stars and creators.

Some of the celebrities headlining the event include Michael J. Fox, William Shatner, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Ron Perlman, Bruce Campbell, and more.

Cosplay is encouraged at the event.

