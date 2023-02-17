Initiative aiming to stock Portland bars, restaurants with free Narcan

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland-based initiative is aiming to make sure bars, restaurants, and more are equipped with Narcan free of charge. Project RED was started by Ellen Wirshup last year.

“RED stands for reduction, education, and distribution,” said Wirshup. “The intention behind the program was to distribute and train people to use Narcan. We primarily want to get it into businesses, bars, restaurants, strip clubs, coffee shops, things like that. I’m an industry veteran myself so that was where I wanted to start and it’s grown from there.”

Wirshup says when she discovered a friend has died from an overdose, she knew she had to do something.

“I was really angry and really scared for my community,” said Wirshup. “I myself had been sober for some time and I just had the idea of what if I could get my hands on some Narcan and pass that out? Pharmacy was actually one of the first places I talked to and Chrissy, the bar manager here, was so supportive. Before it was even conceptualized she was on board. It gave me the confidence to actually go out and do it.”

Thursday afternoon at The Pharmacy Bar in Northwest Portland, owner Brian Gardes showed us where they keep their Narcan stored.

“My bar manager connected with Ellen and came to me saying there is this opportunity to do something good for the community,” said Gardes. “I said sure, let’s go for it. Ellen came in, gave the staff training for it, we had a whole staff meeting about it. It’s here and thankfully we haven’t had to use it. There is so much out on the street right now, so much being laced, and unfortunately, people sometimes don’t know what they are coming into contact with. Having Narcan available and having it in a space that is public and open is fundamental in having safe streets. We are glad to have it here. It’s about having something available, no questions asked. If we can save even one life by having this, then it’s important and that’s why it should be here.”

Now, Project RED, run through the Alano Club of Portland, has helped over 70 businesses in the city and beyond.

“Usually I will get an email, a phone call, or text message,” said Wirshup. “I will organize a staff training if they can get everyone trained together or I will send resources and Narcan administration videos because I know it’s difficult to organize whole group trainings. I’ll bring the Narcan to the location, train whoever I am handing it off to. It’s really simple and easy to learn. The dream is to have Narcan in so many places that no matter where you are if you see someone or know someone who is experiencing an overdose you can go and knock on a door and say, ‘Hey do you have this?’ That’s the dream, that’s the goal. Of course funding issues can get in the way of that, but we are doing what we can.”

Wirshup would like to see it grow even more.

“Next is just continued work and getting Narcan into more businesses in Multnomah County and surrounding counties,” said Wirshup. “I think that’s really important. Right now we do mail-based distribution to ship to all rural parts of Oregon and places with a lot more barriers to access. Really just the main goal is Narcan distribution and trainings. I am doing some work with Portland public schools that’s really cool in the hopes that before summer, getting to train administrators, staff members, and students themselves I think will be a really important thing to have. It’s something I wish I had as a teenager who was dealing with substance use disorder. Various projects with other community members trying to get mass trainings. The more people that carry Narcan, the better community we can build. If you’re considering if you are a person who should carry it, you absolutely should.”

