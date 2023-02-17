Investigation underway after body found following Happy Valley apartment fire

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:46 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – An investigation is underway after a body was found inside an apartment following a fire in Happy Valley on Thursday.

Crews with the Clackamas Fire Department responded to an apartment complex on Causey Loop just after 1 p.m.

According to officials, firefighters arriving at the complex found a third-floor apartment in flames, immediately beginning work. After entering, crews discovered the boy.

The fire was extinguished and crews are working with law enforcement to determine a cause of death, according to Clackamas Fire.

