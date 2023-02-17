Let the good times roll: Mardi Gras celebrations return for another year in Portland

This weekend, the northwest is getting a little Cajun flavor!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:47 AM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – This weekend, the northwest is getting a little Cajun flavor! The Mysti Krewe of Nimbus is hosting their annual Mardi Gras Ball this Saturday and their parade on Fat Tuesday.

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the Krewe to learn more about how the Krewe was formed and what Mardi Gras traditions they’ll be carrying on.

Check out their website for more information: portlandmardigras.com

