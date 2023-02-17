Man arrested for trying to lure kids with candy in Vancouver has case dismissed

Man arrested for trying to lure kids with candy at Vancouver school bus stop has case dismissed
Man arrested for trying to lure kids with candy at Vancouver school bus stop has case dismissed(KPTV)
By Joanna Wilson
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:29 PM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A 60-year-old man arrested Sept. 22, 2022, for allegedly sexually harassing children at a Vancouver, Wash. bus stop had his case dismissed on Feb. 6 after he was ruled unable to understand the legal case or defend himself, according to court documents released Friday.

According to court documents, Jacques D. Lesueur was charged with felony luring, stalking and forth-degree assault. A Feb. 2 evaluation determined that he was mentally incompetent and unlikely to “regain competency in a reasonable period of time.”

RELATED: 60-year-old in custody after trying to lure kids at Vancouver bus stop with candy

Superior Court Judge Derek J. Vanderwood dismissed Lesueur’s case “without prejudice” and ordered he be committed to a state hospital for “up to 72 hours for evaluation.”

Lesueur was arrested in September after Vancouver police received calls of a suspicious man talking with middle school students at a school bus stop near Northeast 144th Avenue and Hearthwood Boulevard on Sept. 16, 2022.

Lesueur was accused of offering children candy, inviting them to his house and putting his mouth on one child’s ear, police said.

SEE ALSO: Suspected southwest Washington serial killer Warren Forrest sentenced to life in prison

On Sept. 22, a detective parked near the bus stop said he saw Lesueur approach kids and begin talking with them. The detective interviewed Lesueur then released him as police continued to investigate.

Lesueur was arrested later that day after police spoke with more witnesses. Police said they found him that afternoon near a school around Northeast Hearthwood with his hands down his pants.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed stage 1 of Greater Idaho
Idaho House passes Greater Idaho bill, now moves to Senate
The grassroots organization looking to relocate 15 conservative counties in Oregon into Idaho...
Oregon rep. responds to Idaho House vote on Greater Idaho plan
FILE - Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., on Feb. 19, 2021. An Oregon court...
2nd Amendment sanctuary measure overturned in Oregon
Caden Milligan (Old booking photo)
Missing 3-year-old boy from Vancouver found safe; father in custody
The Cullen House featured in the Twilight movies.
Portland has one of the most Googled homes in the world

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Suspect firing shots in Cathedral Park neighborhood, police say
KPTV file image
Vancouver Police to begin rollout of body worn cameras
KPTV File Image
Woman dies in rollover crash on I-84 near Pendleton
Warren Forrest booking photo 1970s
Suspected southwest Washington serial killer Warren Forrest sentenced to life in prison