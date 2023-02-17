Man arrested for trying to lure kids with candy in Vancouver has case dismissed

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A 60-year-old man arrested Sept. 22, 2022, for allegedly sexually harassing children at a Vancouver, Wash. bus stop had his case dismissed on Feb. 6 after he was ruled unable to understand the legal case or defend himself, according to court documents released Friday.

According to court documents, Jacques D. Lesueur was charged with felony luring, stalking and forth-degree assault. A Feb. 2 evaluation determined that he was mentally incompetent and unlikely to “regain competency in a reasonable period of time.”

Superior Court Judge Derek J. Vanderwood dismissed Lesueur’s case “without prejudice” and ordered he be committed to a state hospital for “up to 72 hours for evaluation.”

Lesueur was arrested in September after Vancouver police received calls of a suspicious man talking with middle school students at a school bus stop near Northeast 144th Avenue and Hearthwood Boulevard on Sept. 16, 2022.

Lesueur was accused of offering children candy, inviting them to his house and putting his mouth on one child’s ear, police said.

On Sept. 22, a detective parked near the bus stop said he saw Lesueur approach kids and begin talking with them. The detective interviewed Lesueur then released him as police continued to investigate.

Lesueur was arrested later that day after police spoke with more witnesses. Police said they found him that afternoon near a school around Northeast Hearthwood with his hands down his pants.

