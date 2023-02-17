PSU Vikings share the bench with the all-stars of Hoop Camp

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Vikings’ starting five had a new look in “the ship” on Thursday night Jace Coburn’s men of Portland State shared the bench with the all-stars from Hoop Camp.

“I am just having so much fun every year, playing some defense, ready to play and ready to rock and roll!” says Marcus.

Some old, some new, some PSU.

“I actually went to school here. This is where I graduated in 2021 and I am a PSU alumni and I am excited to be back,” says Grace.

The Oregon-based Hoop Camp Foundation never left.

Hoop Camp was founded in 1994 by Steve Garrity.

“He is very awesome, and he does best with what he does for Hoop Camp and for putting this on for us tonight,” says Stacey Bradley.

The non-profit assists with the involvement of friendship and competition for people living with intellectual disabilities.

“I’m just going to shoot like Damian Lillard!” says Jamie Corey.

Hoop Camp is where everyone is a winner -- Portland State made sure of that.

“It feels good because now we don’t have to wear masks,” says Jordan Bradley. “We can hear each other, we can see each other’s faces like we were before COVID. It’s fun to be with friends playing basketball again.”

Halftime was the best time -- end-to-end Hoop Camp action with plenty of support in the stands.

Hoop Camp is about the experience and this was that.

From one of the most smile-inducing nights in the gym to another, The Vikings remain home on Saturday to remember and honor the life and legacy of Deante Strickland with ‘Strick City’ night.

