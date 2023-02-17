Shauna Parsons learns how to make clean-burning candles in Lake Oswego

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) - Erin Duffy, owner of The Candle Studio in Lake Oswego, started making her own clean-burning candles, after getting headaches from those she bought at the store.

Now she teaches group classes for anyone ages 6 and up. You can even order a kit to make your own at home. FOX 12′s Shauna Parsons got a lesson in candle making from the expert.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.