Shauna Parsons learns how to make clean-burning candles in Lake Oswego

FOX 12′s Shauna Parsons got a lesson in candle making from an expert.
By Shauna Parsons
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:51 AM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) - Erin Duffy, owner of The Candle Studio in Lake Oswego, started making her own clean-burning candles, after getting headaches from those she bought at the store.

Now she teaches group classes for anyone ages 6 and up. You can even order a kit to make your own at home. FOX 12′s Shauna Parsons got a lesson in candle making from the expert.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., on Feb. 19, 2021. An Oregon court...
2nd Amendment sanctuary measure overturned in Oregon
Caden Milligan (Old booking photo)
Missing 3-year-old boy from Vancouver found safe; father in custody
Proposed stage 1 of Greater Idaho
Idaho House passes Greater Idaho bill, now moves to Senate
The grassroots organization looking to relocate 15 conservative counties in Oregon into Idaho...
Oregon rep. responds to Idaho House vote on Greater Idaho plan
The Cullen House featured in the Twilight movies.
Portland has one of the most Googled homes in the world

Latest News

Ram Cellars makes the wine industry more inclusive with every bottle
Ram Cellars is breaking barriers and creating community in the wine industry
Ram Cellers makes the wine industry more inclusive with every bottle
Ram Cellers makes the wine industry more inclusive with every bottle
48th annual Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show
48th annual Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show
48th annual Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show
48th annual Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show