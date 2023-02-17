Suspect firing shots in Cathedral Park neighborhood, police say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says the Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team are responding after a suspect began firing shots in the Cathedral park neighborhood Friday.

PPB says the situation is unfolding in the 8800 block of North Syracuse Street. While the suspect has been contained, officers warn there is an active danger to the public.

SEE ALSO: Suspected southwest Washington serial killer Warren Forrest sentenced to life in prison

Residents are being asked to shelter in place but add some nearby residents may be evacuated.

The area of North Ivanhoe Street is closed between North Philadelphia Avenue to North St. Louis Avenue.

This is breaking news and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.