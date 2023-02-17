Suspect firing shots in Cathedral Park neighborhood, police say

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By Riley Blake
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:41 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says the Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team are responding after a suspect began firing shots in the Cathedral park neighborhood Friday.

PPB says the situation is unfolding in the 8800 block of North Syracuse Street. While the suspect has been contained, officers warn there is an active danger to the public.

SEE ALSO: Suspected southwest Washington serial killer Warren Forrest sentenced to life in prison

Residents are being asked to shelter in place but add some nearby residents may be evacuated.

The area of North Ivanhoe Street is closed between North Philadelphia Avenue to North St. Louis Avenue.

This is breaking news and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed stage 1 of Greater Idaho
Idaho House passes Greater Idaho bill, now moves to Senate
The grassroots organization looking to relocate 15 conservative counties in Oregon into Idaho...
Oregon rep. responds to Idaho House vote on Greater Idaho plan
FILE - Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., on Feb. 19, 2021. An Oregon court...
2nd Amendment sanctuary measure overturned in Oregon
Caden Milligan (Old booking photo)
Missing 3-year-old boy from Vancouver found safe; father in custody
The Cullen House featured in the Twilight movies.
Portland has one of the most Googled homes in the world

Latest News

KPTV file image
Vancouver Police to begin rollout of body worn cameras
Warren Forrest booking photo 1970s
Suspected southwest Washington serial killer Warren Forrest sentenced to life in prison
Bar patrons disarm man with shotgun in Troutdale
File image
Bar patrons disarm man with shotgun in Troutdale