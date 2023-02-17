Suspected southwest Washington serial killer Warren Forrest faces sentencing

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Suspected serial killer Warren Forrest will face a sentencing hearing Friday for the murder of a Portland teenager.

The sentencing was scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Forrest was found guilty by a southwest Washington jury for murdering 17-year-old Martha Morrison of Portland nearly 50 years ago.

Martha Morrison (KPTV)

Morrison’s remains were discovered by members of a hunting party on October 12, 1974, in a densely wooded area of Dole Valley in eastern Clark County. Her DNA was found at Forrest’s home in 2015. Prosecutors charged Forrest with murder in late 2019.

Warren Forrest appears in court. (KPTV)

According to Clark County prosecutor Lauren Boyd, the DNA breakthrough, combined with Forrest’s pattern of abducting, abusing, and abandoning young women in rural Clark County in the 1970s, was enough to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he carried out a plan to kill Morrison.

Warren’s attorney, Sean Downs, described Morrison and Forrest as “perfect strangers” and claimed the state failed to meet its burden of proof because there was no evidence indicating when, where, or how Morrison died.

Over the course of six days, state prosecutors called on more than 30 witnesses, including Norma Jean Lewis, who was 15 in 1974 when she claimed Forrest abducted and attacked her. She testified that he tied her to a tree and that she was able to free herself.

Forrest has already served more than 40 years of a life sentence for the 1974 murder of Krista Kay Blake.

