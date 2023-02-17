Tigard HS closed Friday while police investigate threat

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard High School will be closed Friday while police investigate a threat of a shooting.

The Tigard-Tualatin School District made the announcement late Thursday night after saying it received information about a threat of violence to Tigard High School. No other details about the threat were released by the school district or authorities.

Officials are now working with law enforcement to determine the credibility of the threat while authorities interview people possibly involved.

The school district says it expects an update from law enforcement by early Friday afternoon. Officials will also provide further information regarding Friday’s after-school activities when possible.

