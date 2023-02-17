US officials: Search for remnants of China balloon ends

The FBI is getting its first look at the debris from that suspected spy balloon. (CNN, POOL, FBI, HOUSE TV, US NAVY, DERICK R. CHARLES, ALEX DAVIS, C.J. LEVY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:26 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has finished efforts to recover the remnants of the large balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, and analysis of the debris so far reinforces conclusions that it was a Chinese spy balloon, U.S. officials said Friday.

Officials said the U.S. believes that Navy, Coast Guard and FBI personnel collected all of the balloon debris off the ocean floor. U.S. Northern Command said in a statement that the recovery operations ended Thursday and that final pieces are on their way to the FBI lab in Virginia for analysis. It said air and maritime restrictions off South Carolina have been lifted.

The announcement capped three dramatic weeks that saw U.S. fighter jets shoot down four airborne objects — the large China balloon and three much smaller objects over Canada, Alaska and Lake Huron — the first known peacetime shootdowns of unauthorized objects in U.S. airspace.

The officials also said the search for the small airborne object that was shot down over Lake Huron has stopped, and nothing has been recovered. U.S. officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., on Feb. 19, 2021. An Oregon court...
2nd Amendment sanctuary measure overturned in Oregon
Caden Milligan (Old booking photo)
Missing 3-year-old boy from Vancouver found safe; father in custody
Proposed stage 1 of Greater Idaho
Idaho House passes Greater Idaho bill, now moves to Senate
The grassroots organization looking to relocate 15 conservative counties in Oregon into Idaho...
Oregon rep. responds to Idaho House vote on Greater Idaho plan
The Cullen House featured in the Twilight movies.
Portland has one of the most Googled homes in the world

Latest News

According to NASA, meteorites tend to hit Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds but break into...
NASA: Fireball seen in south Texas, meteorites hit the ground
FILE- Alki Middle School in Vancouver, Wash.
Vancouver Public Schools receive grant to support student mental health
Let the good times roll: Mardi Gras celebrations return for another year in Portland
A small power outage at New York's JFK Airport has caused big problems for travelers. (WCBS)
Power outage cancels, diverts flights at Kennedy Airport