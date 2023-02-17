Vancouver Police to begin rollout of body worn cameras

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:56 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department will start issuing body-worn cameras to all sworn personnel Monday.

The rollout will be phase one which is expected to be completed by March 9. The next phase will be front-facing and rear-passenger vehicle cameras in all Vancouver Police patrol cars. This installation is expected to begin in the final quarter of 2023. VPD said the equipment for this phase is delayed due to supply chain issues.

“This is a very important milestone our personnel have been looking forward to for some time and one we know the community has also been anticipating,” said Vancouver Police Chief Jeff Mori. “The increased transparency, trust, and accountability this program will bring to our community is invaluable and we appreciate everyone that supported and worked on this project to make it happen.”

The funding for this initiative came from the $1.5 million grant from the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Service (DOJ COPS) technology program.

