Woman dies in rollover crash on I-84 near Pendleton

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:16 AM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PENDLETON, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near Pendleton, according to Oregon State Police.

Just before 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the interstate, near milepost 217, in Umatilla County. OSP said an investigation showed a silver Honda Pilot was eastbound when the vehicle lost control and rolled multiple times.

The driver, identified as 53-year-old Zoe Ann Marshall, of Bonney Lake, Washington, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and died at the scene, according to OSP.

Interstate 84 was closed for about four hours during the investigation. OSP said the cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

