Amity man recovering after machete attack by brother

Amity man recovering after machete attack by brother.
Amity man recovering after machete attack by brother.(KPTV)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:52 PM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMITY Ore. (KPTV) - An Amity man is recovering in the hospital after being brutally attacked by his brother with a machete earlier this month.

Just after 3 a.m. Feb. 3, Yamhill County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an assault call in Amity. Once there, police said they learned that the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Peter Darius Huber, had attacked his brother, Diego Huber, and then fled.

Peter Huber was later found and taken into custody in Portland.

SEE ALSO: Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland

“He received extensive injuries to his skull from the machete,” said Fabian Clark, Diego’s brother. “The back of his neck and extensive injuries to his right arm. He lost four fingers on his left hand. His arms and wrists got torn up pretty bad”

Clark says Diego was first taken to a Salem hospital before being airlifted to OHSU, where he was rushed into surgery. He had to get staples in his head and neck, spending a week in the ICU before being moved to the trauma ward.

“He’s recovering every day slowly,” said Clark. “He is still in a lot of pain and is having difficulty sleeping at night. He has nightmares but is taking medication for that. He is doing physical therapy every day. It’s baby steps, but he is getting better every day. He has a long road to recovery, but he is getting a lot of moral support from friends, family, and the community.”

Clark started a GoFundMe to help his brother and says he, Diego, and their family are blown away by the encouragement and support.

“The last few weeks we’ve seen just an outpouring of support,” said Clark. “My brother has an army of people that really love him. He’s been a staple in the community for many years. I’m not surprised by the outpouring of support and it’s just really encouraging to see that people want to help in some way. The more we can get the word out and spread it I know my brother would be really blessed by all this. We’re really thankful and Diego is really thankful.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire breaks out near shooting in Cathedral Park
Large fire breaks out near shooting in Cathedral Park, suspect in custody
Proposed stage 1 of Greater Idaho
Idaho House passes Greater Idaho bill, now moves to Senate
The grassroots organization looking to relocate 15 conservative counties in Oregon into Idaho...
Oregon rep. responds to Idaho House vote on Greater Idaho plan
FILE - Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., on Feb. 19, 2021. An Oregon court...
2nd Amendment sanctuary measure overturned in Oregon
Eugene porch pirate caught on camera.
Eugene porch pirate caught on camera

Latest News

Large fire breaks out near shooting in Cathedral Park, suspect in custody
Lake Oswego high school runner sets 200-meter record
Man charged with manslaughter for 2022 speed racing death in SE Portland
Suspected southwest Washington serial killer Warren Forrest sentenced to life in prison