Deputies respond to shots fired near Troutdale business, shoot suspect

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - A deputy shot and injured a man who was reported to be firing shots in Troutdale early Saturday morning, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to reports of a man firing a weapon at windows near a business in the 25100 block of Southeast Stark Street in Troutdale. They told employees to stay down and inside to avoid gunfire.

Deputies and Gresham police responded and told the suspect to drop his weapon. During the exchange, a deputy shot the suspect. The man was taken to a hospital but later released. He was taken to the Multnomah County jail on multiple charges, including unlawful use of a weapon. His name has not been released.

The deputy who shot the suspect has been placed on paid, administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The East County Major Crimes Team and Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office are leading the investigation.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

