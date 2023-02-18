Gas station shooting injures 9 juveniles in Georgia

Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia, that left nine juveniles...
Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia, that left nine juveniles injured.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Jessie Gibson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:20 AM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - Nine juveniles were injured in a late-night shooting Friday at a gas station in Columbus Georgia.

According to the Columbus Police Department, a unit was dispatched at about 10:11 p.m. to a Shell Gas Station in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered several gunshot victims and a large group of people. Authorities say nine victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at local hospitals.

Police said all of the victims are under the age of 18, with the youngest being a 5-year-old boy and the eldest a 17-year-old boy. The other victims include a 12-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys. Two 13-year-old girls were also injured in the shooting.

Members of the Columbus Police Department’s Robbery and Assault Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire breaks out near shooting in Cathedral Park
PPB: No shots fired in Cathedral Park balcony fire
File image
Bar patrons disarm man with shotgun in Troutdale
Warren Forrest booking photo 1970s
Suspected southwest Washington serial killer Warren Forrest sentenced to life in prison
Eugene porch pirate caught on camera.
Eugene porch pirate caught on camera
Man arrested for trying to lure kids with candy at Vancouver school bus stop has case dismissed
Man arrested for trying to lure kids with candy in Vancouver has case dismissed

Latest News

Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
Amity man recovering after machete attack by brother
Deputies respond to shots fired near Troutdale business, shoot suspect
A Multnomah County Sheriff's Deputy shot and injured a suspect in Troutdale early Saturday...
Deputies respond to shots fired near Troutdale business, shoot suspect