Gray skies this weekend; then 3rd cold spell of winter arrives midweek

By Mark Nelsen
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:07 PM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
It’s been a comfortable day outside with temperatures around 50 degrees this afternoon, our first day back near normal after a chilly start to the week.

We’ve got 3 mainly gray days ahead, but not much rain through Monday. A strong ridge of high pressure is sitting offshore, blocking Pacific weather systems from moving inland. But it’s not close enough to keep clouds and a few sprinkles from streaming inland through the weekend. So most of the time it’ll be dry this weekend, but a shower could fall at any time too! The best chance for a shower or drizzle is tomorrow morning/midday and again late Sunday.

Portland's 3 Day Forecast
Portland's 3 Day Forecast(kptv)

A cold front arrives early Tuesday and lots of showers will follow; in fact that’s the only really wet day in our 7 day forecast! That will be a big snow day in the Cascades with up to a foot of new snow possible.

By Wednesday the showers will be tapering off quickly, but the atmosphere will have cooled enough that we’ll see them mainly in the white form. We’re calling it “flurries” for Wednesday, but models disagree on whether it’ll be cold enough for snow to stick OR if more than flurries could fall. Stay tuned, but that’s the one day in our forecast where weather could disrupt your plans…if we get more than flurries.

(kptv)

Cold and modified arctic air pours south out of Canada later Wednesday and Thursday, dropping our afternoon highs into the 30s and lows into the 20s. Right now this looks similar to the cold blast we experienced the last weekend of January, but east wind shouldn’t be nearly as strong.

Most likely next Thursday and Friday remain dry and cold.

