High School Spotlight: 3 top seniors prepare to say goodbye to Beaverton High

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Friday night saw a bittersweet send-off for the senior six at Beaverton High. The Beav’s trio of Lainey Spear, Zoe Borter and Maddie Naro have been on the Beavers’ Varsity Squad for all four years of high school.

The grade school buddies were in the 6-A Final Four as freshmen when the world stopped. Fast forward to raising the big blue trophy as first-time state champs in 2022. This regular season home finale brought out the emotions as Maddie only has a few more games to go, being coached by her mom Kathy and dad John.

The defending state champs will soon have their next order of business – the big three are all heading to hoop it up in a college at the Division 1 level.

While Maddie’s big sisters, Mary Kay and Mackenzie are both student athletes at Boise State, she is ticketed for Santa Clara. Zoe, an all-state first-time team player and 1,000-point scorer will attend UC Santa Barbra, while Lainey, the Oregon player of the year, will reman close to home up on the bluff at the University of Portland.

There is one more week to go before the playoff begins and that state tourney is calling, starting March 8 at the Chilies Center.

