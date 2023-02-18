High School Spotlight: 3 top seniors prepare to say goodbye to Beaverton High

By Nick Krupke
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:33 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Friday night saw a bittersweet send-off for the senior six at Beaverton High. The Beav’s trio of Lainey Spear, Zoe Borter and Maddie Naro have been on the Beavers’ Varsity Squad for all four years of high school.

The grade school buddies were in the 6-A Final Four as freshmen when the world stopped. Fast forward to raising the big blue trophy as first-time state champs in 2022. This regular season home finale brought out the emotions as Maddie only has a few more games to go, being coached by her mom Kathy and dad John.

The defending state champs will soon have their next order of business – the big three are all heading to hoop it up in a college at the Division 1 level.

While Maddie’s big sisters, Mary Kay and Mackenzie are both student athletes at Boise State, she is ticketed for Santa Clara. Zoe, an all-state first-time team player and 1,000-point scorer will attend UC Santa Barbra, while Lainey, the Oregon player of the year, will reman close to home up on the bluff at the University of Portland.

There is one more week to go before the playoff begins and that state tourney is calling, starting March 8 at the Chilies Center.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire breaks out near shooting in Cathedral Park
Large fire breaks out near shooting in Cathedral Park, suspect in custody
Proposed stage 1 of Greater Idaho
Idaho House passes Greater Idaho bill, now moves to Senate
The grassroots organization looking to relocate 15 conservative counties in Oregon into Idaho...
Oregon rep. responds to Idaho House vote on Greater Idaho plan
FILE - Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., on Feb. 19, 2021. An Oregon court...
2nd Amendment sanctuary measure overturned in Oregon
Eugene porch pirate caught on camera.
Eugene porch pirate caught on camera

Latest News

High School Spotlight: 3 top seniors prepare to say goodbye to Beaverton High
Lake Oswego high school runner sets 200-meter record
Lake Oswego high school runner sets 200-meter record
PSU Vikings share the bench with the all-stars of Hoop Camp
PSU Vikings share the bench with the all-stars of Hoop Camp.
PSU Vikings share the bench with the all-stars of Hoop Camp