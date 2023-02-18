Mainly dry for the weekend

Today we have a chance for a few showers, but not much rain through Monday. Despite that, we’ll stay mostly cloudy through the weekend and into the start of next week. The best chance for a shower or drizzle is this morning and midday then again late Sunday.

A cold front arrives Tuesday and showers will kick in. This will be our next chance for a good snow day in the Cascades with up to a foot of new snow possible.

Wednesday the showers are looking like they’ll low, but we are watching for some flurries that day as we will be cool enough and possibly have enough moisture for it. Although we’re forecasting flurries for Wednesday, the models disagree on whether it’ll be cold enough for snow to stick OR if more than flurries could fall.

Cold dropping in later Wednesday and Thursday will put our highs into the 30s and lows into the 20s. Most likely next Thursday and Friday remain dry and cold.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: We’re keeping next Wednesday as a possible First Alert Weather Day. Of course it’s not for the flurries, but in case the drier models are wrong and we actually get sticking snow at some point that day. As we get to Sunday and Monday we’ll have a much better idea whether any disruptive weather will show up.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.