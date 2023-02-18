PBOT given $20 million to make safety improvements on 122nd Avenue

By Drew Marine
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:28 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One of Portland’s deadliest roads is getting a major investment from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help make the road safer for everyone.

In a typical week, the Portland Bureau of Transportation says there are five crashes along 122nd Avenue, which is one of the city’s high crash corridors.

“We almost saw a car accident just moments ago. Frankly, we rarely get through a year without seeing a death at this intersection. It’s very scary, it’s very uninviting,” Commissioner Mingus Mapps said.

The last deadly crash FOX 12 reported on along 122nd Avenue was in Sept. 2022. PBOT says between 2016 and 2020, nine people have died along the road.

SEE ALSO: Suspected southwest Washington serial killer Warren Forrest sentenced to life in prison

But a new, $20 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, and an additional $5 million from PBOT, will try to prevent any more of these deaths by slowing traffic along a 5.5-mile stretch of 122nd Avenue, between Southeast Foster Road and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

“One of the biggest issues we see along these high crash corridors is that there are large stretches where people don’t have to stop driving, they can pick up speed, it can feel like you’re on a highway to some degree,” Hannah Schafer, a spokesperson for PBOT, said.

Eventually, 122nd Avenue will look like Southeast Division Street near 148th Avenue, complete with protected bike lanes, raised medians and enhanced crosswalks. PBOT said they came up with these solutions after looking at traffic crash data and having conversations with the community since 2017.

“This street, once upon a time, was a rural county road and it really hasn’t been addressed as a city street in the time the city has literally grown around it,” Schafer said.

PBOT said they still have engineering work and public outreach to do, so, for now, they plan to break ground in 2026.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed stage 1 of Greater Idaho
Idaho House passes Greater Idaho bill, now moves to Senate
The grassroots organization looking to relocate 15 conservative counties in Oregon into Idaho...
Oregon rep. responds to Idaho House vote on Greater Idaho plan
FILE - Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., on Feb. 19, 2021. An Oregon court...
2nd Amendment sanctuary measure overturned in Oregon
Caden Milligan (Old booking photo)
Missing 3-year-old boy from Vancouver found safe; father in custody
The Cullen House featured in the Twilight movies.
Portland has one of the most Googled homes in the world

Latest News

Lake Oswego high school runner sets 200-meter record
West Linn high school runner sets 200-meter record
PBOT given $20 million to make safety improvements on 122nd Avenue
One-on-One with Congresswoman Val Hoyle
One-on-One with Congresswoman Val Hoyle
One-on-One with Congresswoman Val Hoyle