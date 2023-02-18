Portland man sentenced for mailing gun, ammo to UK; making counterfeit Xanax

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 35-year-old Portland man was sentenced Friday after he was caught trying to mail a handgun and ammunition to the U.K., and for drug trafficking charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon.

Lyle Justin Schirm faces 30 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release.

In November 2020, authorities in the U.K. notified U.S. investigators that they intercepted a FedEx package shipped from Portland containing a 9mm handgun and ammunition.

When U.S. law enforcement interviewed Schirm, he admitted to sending the firearm and told investigators he learned about shipping firearms to the U.K. from a YouTube video, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

U.S. authorities confirmed that Schirm did not have a license to ship a firearm to the U.K.

Meanwhile, as part of a separate drug trafficking investigation, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection notified the Drug Enforcement Administration that Schirm was receiving international shipments of items used to manufacture counterfeit prescription pills.

On Nov. 5, 2020, DEA agents searched Schirm’s northeast Portland apartment. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, they found what looked like a small laboratory to make counterfeit Xanax pills and seized two firearms, ammunition, more than $14,000 in cash and about 1 pound of methamphetamine.

On March 9, 2021, a federal grand jury in Portland indicted Schirm for smuggling goods from the U.S. Then, on April 6, 2021, he was indicted for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a trademark die, criminal attempt to manufacture adulterated and misbranded drugs, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

On May 24, 2022, Schirm pleaded guilty to smuggling goods from the U.S. and possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

