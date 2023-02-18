Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino drinks recalled due to possibly containing glass

More than 25,000 cases of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla drinks have been recalled.
More than 25,000 cases of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla drinks have been recalled.(Pixabay via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:07 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Distributor PepsiCo is recalling one of its products.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, more than 25,000 cases of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla drinks have been recalled nationwide.

Officials said the recall is due to the drinks possibly containing glass.

The drinks included in the recall are select 13.7-ounce Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla drinks with expiration dates of March 8, May 29, June 4 and June 10, 2023.

According to the FDA, the recall started on Jan. 28 and is currently ongoing.

Consumers who have questions or concerns have been advised to contact consumer relations at 1-800-211-8307.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire breaks out near shooting in Cathedral Park
PPB: No shots fired in Cathedral Park balcony fire
File image
Bar patrons disarm man with shotgun in Troutdale
Warren Forrest booking photo 1970s
Suspected southwest Washington serial killer Warren Forrest sentenced to life in prison
Man arrested for trying to lure kids with candy at Vancouver school bus stop has case dismissed
Man arrested for trying to lure kids with candy in Vancouver has case dismissed
Eugene porch pirate caught on camera.
Eugene porch pirate caught on camera

Latest News

FILE - Law enforcement personnel work at the scene of a shooting at a Tennessee library on Feb....
Memphis police officer dies from wounds in library shooting
FILE - A Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco sits in a tree in New York's Central Park, Feb. 6,...
Flaco the escaped zoo owl can remain in the wilds of NYC
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care
Residents of East Palestine are reporting growing concerns about their health following the...
Norfolk Southern CEO visits East Palestine, Ohio, after derailment