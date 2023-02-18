TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag

Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition in a carry-on bag.(Transportation Security Administration)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:52 AM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (Gray News) - Authorities say a passenger with a loaded weapon was stopped before boarding a plane heading to Houston this week.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, the incident happened at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Officers said a loaded rifle and 163 rounds of ammunition were found in the passenger’s carry-on bag.

“Threat detection is our mission, and our dedicated workforce is protecting the traveling public every day,” said TSA Federal Security Director Arden Hudson.

TSA officers said they immediately contacted a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputy who took control of the loaded firearm and ammunition.

The traveler was a 52-year-old Jefferson, Louisiana, resident. TSA officials said he faces a civil penalty from the agency that could reflect a maximum of nearly $15,000.

“Passengers need to focus on what is inside their carry-ons before entering our checkpoint,” Hudson said. “The introduction of a loaded weapon poses an unnecessary risk to both the traveling public and our employees.”

According to the TSA, its team intercepted a total of 90 guns last year at the New Orleans airport, calling the number disturbingly high.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire breaks out near shooting in Cathedral Park
Man fires shots from Cathedral Park balcony, sets fire
File image
Bar patrons disarm man with shotgun in Troutdale
Warren Forrest booking photo 1970s
Suspected southwest Washington serial killer Warren Forrest sentenced to life in prison
Eugene porch pirate caught on camera.
Eugene porch pirate caught on camera
Man arrested for trying to lure kids with candy at Vancouver school bus stop has case dismissed
Man arrested for trying to lure kids with candy in Vancouver has case dismissed

Latest News

Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia, that left nine juveniles...
Gas station shooting injures 9 juveniles in Georgia
Amity man recovering after machete attack by brother
Deputies respond to shots fired near Troutdale business, shoot suspect
A Multnomah County Sheriff's Deputy shot and injured a suspect in Troutdale early Saturday...
Deputies respond to shots fired near Troutdale business, shoot suspect