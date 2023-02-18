West Linn high school runner sets 200-meter record

By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:49 PM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAKE OSWEGO Ore. (KPTV) - Mia Brahe-Pederson is no stranger to records; she already holds two state records, the 60-meter indoor and the 100-meter outdoor.

On Feb. 10, she broke the National High School Record at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She went up against University of Oregons’ Jadyn Mays.

“I was just like, ‘well I’m expecting to lose to her but I’m hoping she can push me and hopefully I’ll be able to run a pretty fast time,’” says Brahe-Pederson.

The 17-year-old finished in second place but clocked the 200-meter lap in 22.89 seconds; breaking the national indoor record.

“I walk off the track a little bit winded more than a little bit winded but quite tired and my coach is like, ‘hey nice national record,’” says Brahe-Pederson. “I don’t know - a little taken back I was like, ‘what are you talking about?’ He was like, ‘that was a national record’ and I was I was just shocked.”

A record once held by Olympian Bianca Knight in 2007 with a time of 22.97 seconds. Knight even gave her a shout out on social media.

“She was just an amazing athlete and accomplished so much So to have her acknowledge me and kind of just show her support that was amazing it was a good feeling.”

Last year, Brahe-Pederson competed at the World Championships, representing the U-20 National Team.

“It was definitely a more difficult experience like mentally just trying to figure out how I’m gonna manage this at the time I was only 16 years old competing against all these people who are world-class athletes.”

“The people I’ve been able to meet in the sport make me love it. They support me, I support them, it’s the best part,” says Brahe-Pederson.

The Junior has the fastest indoor 200-meter in the world among U-20 athletes. She can go pro after high school but says just wants to be like any other college freshman.

“I’d really just kind of like to get that college experience and that team experience. I’m not ready to give up this team experience yet,” says Brahe-Pederson. “I haven’t really given myself the opportunity to think about my future in any other way other than track has to be in it. After I go pro maybe I’m gonna start a track club of my own. We’ll see.”

