Cars burst into flames, 3 injured after crash in N Portland

Police investigating speed as a factor
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:31 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-car crash on North Marine Drive in Portland on Saturday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just before midnight, the major crash team was called to the 5900 block of North Marine Drive. They found two vehicles had crashed and one was on fire. Three people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. An update on their conditions was not available.

Police said speed racing was taking place in the area and it appears it was a factor in the crash.

SEE ALSO: Dozens of tow truck drivers hold slow down, move over event in Portland

The major crash team and criminalists from the forensic evidence division investigated for several hours after the crash. They collected evidenced and processed the scene. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-45892.

