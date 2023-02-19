Student improves goat program for addiction recovery provider

CARLTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A local student is making sure the goats of the nonprofit Blanchet House get all the exercise they need.

Aaron Zaugra is becoming an Eagle Scout and built new goat enrichment platforms for the Blanchet Farm located in Carlton. The nonprofit’s farm provides people with a safe place to stay and undergo addiction recovery outside of Portland. The animals now have a new wooden structure to play on.

“I think that it’s just really important that young kids give back to the community,” Zaugra said. “This is my way through Boy Scouts and volunteering.”

Zaugra raised more than $600 for the project through donations from families of his troop members and neighbors.

