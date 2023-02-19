High school swimming champions set new records at Beaverton meet

By Nick Krupke
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:56 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - The high school Oregon state swimming championship was Saturday, with a few all-time performances celebrated in the pool at the Beaverton Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.

The end of the season for all and the last of their high school career for others.

The OSAA 5-A championships showcased some stars on both the girls and boys side of things.

Helena Jones is a name that will be talked about around these parts for a while. The Wilsonville senior was a two-time individual champ last year and she did it again with ever better times.

Thomas Olsen of Parkrose is just a junior and already ticketed for Southern California. The future USC Trojan shared in the top honors with Jones, setting a pair of new 5-A records. Parkrose teammate Julian Hernandez can call himself a 100-fly champion.

