Mainly dry & cloudy Sunday, turning wetter next week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It got warmer than expected this afternoon thanks to a southerly breeze. The Portland International Airport topped out at 53 degrees. It was mainly dry out there today but it’s possible you ran into some patchy sprinkles. We didn’t see any real rain accumulations in the metro area, but the North Coast did get around a tenth of an inch of rain.

Plan on a similar setup tomorrow with a calm southerly wind in the afternoon, so we should see similar temperatures around the metro area in the low 50s. It’ll be mostly cloudy and dry with a shower chance in the evening.

Light showers return for President’s Day, mainly in the evening. Rainfall totals heading into Tuesday morning are looking very light. We’ll get another average day temperature-wise before things start to cool down Tuesday. Plan on scattered showers picking up throughout the day. Our overnight temperatures heading into Wednesday will drop quite a bit with the colder air that’s surging in from Canada. Wednesday morning flurries or mixed showers are still in the forecast before we dry out later in the day. We’re still categorizing Wednesday as a “possible First Alert Weather Day”.

Models have backed off a hair on the estimated snow totals for the mountains, but the ski resorts will likely pick up at least another foot or so of snow through Wednesday.

Thursday will be the chilliest day in the next stretch, with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s and high temperatures in the mid 30s under mostly sunny skies. Another chilly but dry day is on tap Friday before we get another little burst of moisture early Saturday, which could result in a wintry mix for the lowlands before sunrise. We’ll keep you posted on that!

