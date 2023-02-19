Mardi Gras celebration brings out hundreds in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Fat Tuesday is just a few days away, and Mardi Gras celebrations have kicked off in the Rose City.

The Mysti Krewe of Nimbus hosted their annual Mardi Gras ball at the Wonder Ballroom in northeast Portland on Saturday night. Hundreds of people showed up in costumes to revel and dance to New Orleans-style jazz bands. This is the 12th year of the Mardi Gras ball. People FOX 12 spoke with say Mardi Gras is one of their favorite celebrations of the year.

SEE ALSO: Lillard takes home the 3-point title at All-Star Saturday

Fat Tuesday will be followed by Ash Wednesday to mark the start of Lent.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.