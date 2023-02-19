One more mild day

before changes begin
Mostly dry Sunday, showers Monday P.M.
Mostly dry Sunday, showers Monday P.M.
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:27 AM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
I’m not seeing much changing from yesterday/last night’s forecast. We’re looking at similar temperatures around the metro area in the low-50s with cloudy skies and a chance for showers in the evening.

On Monday it looks like light showers will return. We’ll get another 50ish degree temperature day before we start to cool down for the week. Showers should pick up on Tuesday, and our overnight temperatures heading into Wednesday will drop substantially. Wednesday morning flurries or mixed showers are still in the forecast before we dry out later in the day. We’re still categorizing Wednesday as a “possible First Alert Weather Day”.

New Mountain snow is looking great with this round producing another possible foot of new snow, yay!

Thursday will be the coldest day with highs in the mid-30s and lows in the low to mid 20s. Another chilly but dry day on Friday before we get another little burst of moisture early Saturday, which could result in a wintry mix for the lowlands before sunrise. We’ll keep an eye on that.

FIRST ALERT: Wednesday remains a “possible First Alert Weather Day” with trace amounts of snow accumulation possible for some of us in the valleys. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast for the Cascades midweek and what might be coming next Saturday, but for now- no need to sound the alarms.

