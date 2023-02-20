2 arrested after trying to steal a car for the second time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man and woman were arrested Monday morning after trying to steal a recovered stolen car that had been towed, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

A stolen car had been towed to a tow lot on North Kerby Avenue. At about 11:40 a.m., the car thieves tried to steal the car again from the tow lot when the employees stopped them.

One of the suspects, 33-year-old Joshua Baldwin, pulled out a knife and began threatening the employees. They were able to control him without major injuries until police arrived.

Baldwin and his accomplice, 28-year-old Abigail Downs were both arrested. Baldwin was charged with attempted assault in the second degree and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Downs was given a citation for an outstanding warrant.

