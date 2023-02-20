Animals rescued as crews battled garage fire in Dundee
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:49 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNDEE, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a garage fire in Dundee early Monday morning.
Just before 7 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at a home in the 21000 block of Northeast Big Fire Lane. Dundee, Dayton and McFinnville fire crews also responded to the scene.
Crews arrived and found flames coming from the garage of the home. TVF&R said firefighters stopped the flames from spreading to the rest of the home.
One person was treated on scene and released. TVF&R said several pets and animals were rescued.
No other details were released by TVF&R at this time.
A fire investigator has responded and will be looking into the cause.
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.