Animals rescued as crews battled garage fire in Dundee

DUNDEE, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a garage fire in Dundee early Monday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at a home in the 21000 block of Northeast Big Fire Lane. Dundee, Dayton and McFinnville fire crews also responded to the scene.

Crews arrived and found flames coming from the garage of the home. TVF&R said firefighters stopped the flames from spreading to the rest of the home.

Crews brought the fire under control and stopped it from spreading to the rest of the home. One patient was treated on scene and released. Several pets and animals were also rescued. A fire investigator is looking into cause. Crews will remain on scene to monitor for hot spots. pic.twitter.com/oRf1BBIuQl — TVF&R (@TVFR) February 20, 2023

One person was treated on scene and released. TVF&R said several pets and animals were rescued.

No other details were released by TVF&R at this time.

A fire investigator has responded and will be looking into the cause.

