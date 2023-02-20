Crash near Vernonia leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 47 near Vernonia left two people dead and one person injured Friday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene just after 3 p.m. to find two cars had crashed into each other. An investigation revealed that a green 1999 Subaru Legacy Wagon was driving northbound on the highway when it crossed into the oncoming traffic lane, crashing head-on into a red 2014 Subaru outback wagon. Police do not know why the Subaru Legacy crossed into the southbound lane.

The driver of the Subaru Legacy, 26-year-old Destanie King, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Outback, 65-year-old Clarie Colburn-Collier, and her passenger, 66-year-old Michael Collier, were both airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. Michael Collier died from his injuries the next day.

The highway was closed for about three hours.

