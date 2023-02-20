Fire damages NE Portland warehouse, firefighters face padlocked doors, thick smoke

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:50 PM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A northeast Portland warehouse was significantly damaged by a fire early Sunday morning according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

At about 2 a.m., fire crews responded to a commercial fire at 7715 Northeast 21st Avenue. They found a fire burning inside a large warehouse that was closed with all doors barred and padlocked.

SEE ALSO: Cars burst into flames, 3 injured after crash in N Portland

The locks made getting to the fire difficult, firefighters said. Once inside, they were met with thick smoke and flames that were threatening a pressurized tank filed with welding gas, as well as several “flammable liquid” storage lockers, they said.

Crews were able to suppress the main fire relatively quickly, but had to fight several hot spots that “popped up” in other areas of the building. The fire was completely out in about an hour, firefighters said.

SEE ALSO: Dozens of tow truck drivers hold slow down, move over event in Portland

No one was injured and while the business suffered “significant damage,” a majority of the offices and equipment were saved, firefighters said. Utilities had to be cut to the building as natural gas and electrical lines were damaged in the fire.

A fire investigator responded to the scene but has not yet determined a cause.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man suspected of shooting windows near Troutdale store, shot by police
Man suspected of shooting windows near Troutdale store, shot by police
Amity man recovering after machete attack by brother.
Amity man recovering after machete attack by brother
A car caught fire after a crash on N. Marine Dr. in Portland on Saturday night.
Cars burst into flames, 3 injured after crash in N Portland
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care
Lake Oswego high school runner sets 200-meter record
Lake Oswego high school runner sets 200-meter record

Latest News

Warehouse fire
Fire damages NE Portland warehouse, firefighters face padlocked doors, thick smoke
Mt. Hood ski resorts say great conditions for a busy holiday weekend
Mt. Hood ski resorts say great conditions for a busy holiday weekend
Mt. Hood ski resorts say great conditions for a busy holiday weekend
Mt. Hood ski resorts say great conditions for a busy holiday weekend
Student improves goat program for addiction recovery provider