Fire damages NE Portland warehouse, firefighters face padlocked doors, thick smoke

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A northeast Portland warehouse was significantly damaged by a fire early Sunday morning according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

At about 2 a.m., fire crews responded to a commercial fire at 7715 Northeast 21st Avenue. They found a fire burning inside a large warehouse that was closed with all doors barred and padlocked.

SEE ALSO: Cars burst into flames, 3 injured after crash in N Portland

The locks made getting to the fire difficult, firefighters said. Once inside, they were met with thick smoke and flames that were threatening a pressurized tank filed with welding gas, as well as several “flammable liquid” storage lockers, they said.

Crews were able to suppress the main fire relatively quickly, but had to fight several hot spots that “popped up” in other areas of the building. The fire was completely out in about an hour, firefighters said.

SEE ALSO: Dozens of tow truck drivers hold slow down, move over event in Portland

No one was injured and while the business suffered “significant damage,” a majority of the offices and equipment were saved, firefighters said. Utilities had to be cut to the building as natural gas and electrical lines were damaged in the fire.

A fire investigator responded to the scene but has not yet determined a cause.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.